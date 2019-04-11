Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Wisdom P.E. View Sign

David L. Wisdom P.E., 65 of Midland, Texas passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. There will be a memorial service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland. David was born on April 29, 1953 to Gloria Ann and Dr. David Wendell Wisdom in Dallas, TX. As a child and teen he was dedicated to Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. David met and married the love of his life, Rebecca on August 20, 1977 in Texarkana, TX and they resided in Bryan/College Station, TX and started a family. He attended Texas A&M University where he obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1985. After graduation, he worked at Arco and moved on to El Paso Natural Gas, before starting his own companies (Wisdom Engineering, Ltd; Allied Gas Processing; and Wisdom Energy). His professional career in oil and gas led him to travel and forge friendships worldwide, working on extended projects in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. His fellow Engineers knew him as an Engineer's Engineer. He contributed many published technical papers for the Oil & Gas Industry and holds several patents. His professional memberships include: The National Society of Professional Engineers, Texas Society of Professional Engineers, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Gas Processors Association, and was a Registered Professional Engineer of Texas. Always adventurous, David enjoyed golfing, skiing, scuba diving, playing guitar, and traveling with his family. One of his greatest passions was aviation. Starting with his first lesson in 1979, he began seriously pursuing his pilot's license in 1995, completing his first solo shortly thereafter and ultimately achieving his license in 1996. After attaining his Private Pilot's license, David went on to achieve the more rigorous Instrument Rating in the same year. He maintained his pilot's license and flew actively in his own plane until his death, logging over 1,800 hours of total flight time. David did not enjoy the spotlight, but had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He encouraged his daughters to always have an analytical mind and to form their own opinions, even if they differed from his own. He was proud of both his daughters and succeeded in raising strong, independent, and bright women. David was also a silent benefactor to many local families, understanding how everyone can go through struggles and a little help can change someone's life. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Wisdom; children, Jennifer Wisdom and husband, Kari Hytoenen, and Jillian Wisdom and fiancé, Drew Patton; brother, Gary L Wisdom; sister; Karen A Kee and husband Perry Kee; father, David Wendell Wisdom and wife Marlane Wisdom; Curt and Sara Langford, Cindy and Brent Ramage, and Sonja and Jay Oliver. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Wisdom; and grandparents, Robert and Ella Wisdom, Lewis and Katie Sides. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to the , Boy Scouts of America, or Texas A&M Engineering Department to benefit Chemical Engineering Scholarships. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

