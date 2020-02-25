David M. Cook "Poppy", 85 of Midland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00AM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, 3800 N. Big Springs, Midland, Texas. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00PM at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine, Texas. David is survived by his wife of 60 years Jerry Cook; two sons, Dean and Kelly Cook.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020