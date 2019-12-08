Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Moores Hamm. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

David Moores Hamm, 66, of New Braunfels passed away the morning of December 1, 2019. David was born June 5, 1953 in Houston, Texas to Bettie Scott Moores Hamm (deceased) and William Dow Hamm Jr. (deceased). Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity 1412 West Illinois in Midland with the Rev. Bob Hennagin officiating. David was a remarkable man, well loved and admired for his faith and dedication to his family. David achieved early academic milestones graduating from Trinity University with a B.A. in 1974 followed by graduate studies at Texas Tech University where he earned an M.A. in both Spanish and French. David was fluent in German, French and Spanish and studied additional languages including Russian and Chinese. He taught at both the elementary and university level. David was a man with many unique and diverse interests. David loved theatre and was a regular performer at Midland Community Theatre, the Globe Theatre, and Summer Mummers. He loved teaching, languages, opera, college football and baseball, Houston Astros, and theatre arts. He contributed endless volunteer hours assisting Meals on Wheels and Casa de Amigos while living in Midland, Texas and was honored as Midland "Volunteer of the Year." Known by many as the "professor" for both his scholarly and worldly wisdom, David is the model of faith and a life well lived. David is survived by his brother, William Dow Hamm III of Houston, sister, Mary Helen Phillips and husband Rick of New Braunfels and sister, Nancy Ann Hamm Lindell and partner Peter Botes of Midland. David loved his nieces and nephews and their children including Chris Hamm and his wife Stephanie of Telluride, Colorado, Katherine Borrelli and Colin Hamm of Kingwood, Courtney Meadows and her husband Joel of Houston and Megan Brignon and her husband Nate of Midland. Great nieces and nephews include: Bella Hamm, Sawyer Hamm, Isabella Borrelli, Bettie Grace Borrelli, Jack Borrelli, Julia Scott Meadows, Ben Brignon and Sam Brignon. The family requests that memorials be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Holy Trinity, Episcopal Church in Midland, Texas, or Midland Meals on Wheels. Arrangements are under the direction of Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Online condolences can be made at

David Moores Hamm, 66, of New Braunfels passed away the morning of December 1, 2019. David was born June 5, 1953 in Houston, Texas to Bettie Scott Moores Hamm (deceased) and William Dow Hamm Jr. (deceased). Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity 1412 West Illinois in Midland with the Rev. Bob Hennagin officiating. David was a remarkable man, well loved and admired for his faith and dedication to his family. David achieved early academic milestones graduating from Trinity University with a B.A. in 1974 followed by graduate studies at Texas Tech University where he earned an M.A. in both Spanish and French. David was fluent in German, French and Spanish and studied additional languages including Russian and Chinese. He taught at both the elementary and university level. David was a man with many unique and diverse interests. David loved theatre and was a regular performer at Midland Community Theatre, the Globe Theatre, and Summer Mummers. He loved teaching, languages, opera, college football and baseball, Houston Astros, and theatre arts. He contributed endless volunteer hours assisting Meals on Wheels and Casa de Amigos while living in Midland, Texas and was honored as Midland "Volunteer of the Year." Known by many as the "professor" for both his scholarly and worldly wisdom, David is the model of faith and a life well lived. David is survived by his brother, William Dow Hamm III of Houston, sister, Mary Helen Phillips and husband Rick of New Braunfels and sister, Nancy Ann Hamm Lindell and partner Peter Botes of Midland. David loved his nieces and nephews and their children including Chris Hamm and his wife Stephanie of Telluride, Colorado, Katherine Borrelli and Colin Hamm of Kingwood, Courtney Meadows and her husband Joel of Houston and Megan Brignon and her husband Nate of Midland. Great nieces and nephews include: Bella Hamm, Sawyer Hamm, Isabella Borrelli, Bettie Grace Borrelli, Jack Borrelli, Julia Scott Meadows, Ben Brignon and Sam Brignon. The family requests that memorials be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Holy Trinity, Episcopal Church in Midland, Texas, or Midland Meals on Wheels. Arrangements are under the direction of Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Online condolences can be made at www.luxfhcares.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close