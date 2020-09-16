1/
David R. Valverde
David R. Valverde, 78, of Midland passed away September 14, 2020. Viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Elevate Church in Midland, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
