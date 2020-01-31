David Keith Richter of Midland, Texas, went to meet his Lord and Savior January 22, 2020. He was 68 years old. He was born November 17th, 1951 in Vernon, Texas. His parents were Edward and Juanita Richter. He was married to Joyce Richter. They have one daughter, Tiffany Juanita Richter, who resides in Midland. His life's work was pipeline inspecting while taking care of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Juanita Richter. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Richter and daughter Tiffany Richter of Midland and his siblings Shirley Perry of Midland and Larry Hines of Kingsland, Texas. Graveside services were held Monday, January 27th, at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020