Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800

David Ward Pruitt, 73, passed away surrounded by family members in Midland, Texas on January 4, 2020. David was born in Greenville, Texas on January 18, 1946 to Dorothy and M.M. Pruitt. He is a graduate of Celeste High School where he was all district in football, basketball, and track. He went on to earn a BS degree from Texas A&M University and an MS degree in microeconomics from Texas Tech University. David started his career in the electric cooperative business at Deaf Smith Electric Cooperative in Hereford, Texas. He continued at Greenbelt Electric Co-op in Wellington, Texas and then as CEO and President of Cap Rock Electric and Cap Rock Energy in Stanton, Texas and Midland, Texas for twenty-five years before retiring in 2006. He was a leader in the electric utility industry making Cap Rock Electric the first electric cooperative in US to go public, then take private, and then sell. During his life he was an entrepreneur doing many other things, including owning a chain of weight loss businesses, and selling insurance, ranking in the top fifty producers of a life insurance company even after twenty years selling his last insurance policy. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling, visiting all of the continents, and over 40 countries with his wife Pat. David loved his family, especially Pat. He was an overachiever and lived by his mantra "never give up". He was faithful to God, maintained dignity, integrity and grace in every area of his life. David is preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Ann (Roach) Pruitt in November 1998, parents Dorothy Ward Pruitt and Marion Menoah (M.M.) Pruitt. He is survived by his wife of twenty years Patricia Ann (Smith) Pruitt, sister, Janet Evelyn Pruitt, daughter Jana Alison Pruitt True and husband Spencer True, sons John David Pruitt and Charles Tyler Pruitt, step-daughter Jennifer Hamilton Bingo and husband Kyle Bingo, and seven grandchildren; Aaron Patrick Shipp, Brandon Michael Pruitt, Mason Dixon Pruitt, Ethan David Pruitt, Kirsten Rose Pruitt, Peyton Nicole Pruitt, and Emma Sakura Bingo. Services will be held in Midland, Texas on Thursday January 9, 2020 at First United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m. with a reception immediately following in the Atrium at Petroleum Club of Midland. An additional service will be held in Greenville, Texas on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Coker Matthews Funeral Home with graveside burial at Hogeye Cemetery in Celeste, Texas. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

