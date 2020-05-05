(Whitten) Howard Dawn Marie (Whitten) Howard of Midland passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Dawn was born to James and Patricia Whitten on September 17, 1958 in Midland, Texas. The family moved to Hobbs, Monahans and Snyder before moving back to Midland in 1965. Dawn graduated from Midland Robert E. Lee High School in 1977 and attended Midland College for two years before graduating from Angelo State University in 1981 with a Business Degree. She returned to Midland to pursue a successful career in the Oil and Gas industry, working for several companies who were privileged to have her expertise and dedication. Dawn married her soul mate Randy Howard on May 23, 1998. They combined five children to create a large and loving family of seven. Throughout their marriage they enjoyed wonderful trips and excursions along with the simplicity of just being together. Dawn entered every room with a beautiful smile and was always the first person to volunteer for any family member or friend in need. She always opened their home for all family celebrations. She was the hostess with the classiest taste and with every detail in order. Dawn was one of the most caring people to walk this earth. Everybody felt they knew her, or knew of her, because of her constant smile. She was a fun and loving grandma and cherished the times she was able to spend with her grandchildren. Dawn battled cancer for six years. She was amazingly strong and handled the fight with grace and an ever-present positive attitude. She is preceded in death by her father James C. Whitten. Dawn is survived by her loving husband Randy Howard along with sons Kyle Weir and wife Meghan, Clay Weir and Caitlin Steer, Blake Howard and wife Katie along with daughters Whitney Hildebrand and husband Ethan, and Alex Howard. Grandchildren left to cherish her memory are Kamryn, Peyton and Kennedi Weir, Aspen Hildebrand, Aleeya Howard, and Noah, Layla and Haven Howard. Also surviving her are her devoted mother Patricia Whitten and siblings Aileen Lands, Natalie Schwarz, and Chris Whitten and wife Julie as well as numerous adoring aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and the Howard family. In memory of Dawn we ask that you do an act of kindness in her honor, donate to the Brookwood Community (1752 FM 1489, Brookshire, TX 77423), or Home Hospice (808 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX 79701). She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her amazing life will be planned for 2:00pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A livestream of the service can be accessed by going to www.npwelch.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2020.