Dawn Marie (Whitten) Howard of Midland passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. The September 19, 2020 scheduled celebration of Dawn's life has been temporarily postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. We will reschedule the service at the earliest available date when we feel we can safely gather to celebrate Dawn's life. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.