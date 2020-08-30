1/1
Dawn Marie (Whitten) Howard
Dawn Marie (Whitten) Howard of Midland passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. The September 19, 2020 scheduled celebration of Dawn's life has been temporarily postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. We will reschedule the service at the earliest available date when we feel we can safely gather to celebrate Dawn's life. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
