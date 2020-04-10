Deanna Almager 26, of Stanton passed away April 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with a rosary reciting at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include her mother, Anna Almager; father, David Almager; and brother, Dominic Almager. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2020