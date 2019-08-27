Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy 1344 W. Grand Parkway South Katy , TX 77494 (281)-391-2424 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy 1344 W. Grand Parkway South Katy , TX 77494 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM the Williams House at Second Baptist Church West Campus , TX View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Midland Send Flowers Notice

Deanna Carol Wauhob passed away on August 23, 2019 at the age of 70. She was born on June 11, 1949 in Rotan, TX to "Mac" and Thelma McGaha and moved to Odessa as a young child where she later graduated in 1969 from Odessa High. Deanna attended Wayland Baptist University where she met her soulmate David. They were blessed with two sons and recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary in June of 2019. They lived in Midland where she worked for several oil and gas companies, including a career at Shell that spanned over 25 years. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother but her favorite job was being "Grandee" to her two granddaughters. Everyone who knew Deanna would say she was a fun and generous soul who took care of everyone around her. She is survived by her husband, David; her sisters, Norma McClane, Deborah Koonce, and Marsha Munsell; her brother, Lester McGaha and their spouses. She is also survived by her son, Scott Wauhob and his wife, Amy; her son, Todd Wauhob and his wife, Jennifer and their two daughters Ella and Ava; one uncle, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Williams House at Second Baptist Church, West Campus. There will also be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Midland. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494

