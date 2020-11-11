DeAnna Lynn "Dee" Rashall passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Visitation is on November 11th, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life at 7:00 pm. A graveside service and burial will be held at Ogden Cemetery in Winnsboro, Louisiana on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Rashall; her father Neal Rashall; fiancée, Larry Jackson; aunts, uncles and cousins.



