DeAnna Lynn "Dee" Rashall
1967 - 2020
DeAnna Lynn "Dee" Rashall passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Visitation is on November 11th, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life at 7:00 pm. A graveside service and burial will be held at Ogden Cemetery in Winnsboro, Louisiana on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Rashall; her father Neal Rashall; fiancée, Larry Jackson; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
