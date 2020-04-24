Debbie Lynn Grubbs passed away at her home in Midland, TX on April 21, 2020 at the age of 62. Debbie is predeceased by her dad, mom and two older sisters. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 46 years and high school sweetheart, Robert Grubbs; three sons, Robert Dale Grubbs Jr. wife Garilyn and their six kids, Matthew Louis Grubbs wife Traci and their three kids, Jeremy James Grubbs wife Jessann and their two kids; one great grandson; older brother, Buddy Phelps and wife Sandy; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Racheal Vandergriff; Debbie has seven nephews and two nieces. Private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, due to the restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2020