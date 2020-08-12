Deborah Duncan, 64 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Debbie was born on December 29, 1955 in Kermit Texas to Joe and Iva Wills. She was welcomed to the family by her older brother and sister, Larry and Mary. Debbie's love of family grew from an early age and became her guiding force as an adult. Her son, Michael Beggs was her pride and joy and remains her legacy of a job well done. Blessings continued in her life when Michael brought Kristen into the family and the two of them gave her a whole new name and role, that of Grammy. Debbie adored her two grandchildren, Kimber and Barrett Beggs. A walk through her home gives you a glimpse of her pride in them as it is adorned with their art work, photos and notes to their Grammy and Papa. You really can't think of Debbie without thinking of Shayne right beside her. Debbie had the blessing of meeting the love of her life, Shayne Duncan, in 2002. It was a whirlwind romance when they met in March of 2002, becoming engaged the very next month and on June 8, 2002 they began their life as husband and wife, recently celebrating 18 years of marriage. The romance and dedication to each other never faltered. Shayne has called her gorgeous every single day, giving her three kisses, because really two would never be enough, they shared this ritual until the final day. The adventures of Debbie and Shayne have been many, with times spent dancing in the driveway under the stars, wine tasting in the Hill Country, exploring Alaska, Costa Rica and Jamaica, to hosting events in the barn where many friends have gathered over the years. Debbie's professional achievements are vast in administrative and legal work, however as her parents health began to fail she left all that behind to offer her care and support. Along with her brother Larry, she made a choice to change her entire lifestyle, devoting herself to her parents in their final years of life. After stepping away from the professional side of administrative work Debbie entered a new chapter and found her true purpose in Young Living Essential Oils. This was not a business but an opportunity for Debbie to do what she did best, mentoring and ministering the love of Christ in others lives. This new endeavor came naturally to her as God brought people into her life that would have never had the opportunity to have wisdom and love in a way that only Debbie could share. Debbie lived her life fully, with dignity and grace never saying no when others were in need. She has been an incremental force in the lives of the younger generation. She assisted with the legal paperwork making it possible to bring her great nephews, Joseph and Andrew, to our family from Ukraine. She loved the births of her great nieces and nephews and relished being present for each, relishing in the role of an honorary grandmother to Kolt, Zoe, Slate and Josie. Debbie has woven her life, her wisdom and her love in the tapestry of so many lives in so many ways and will be forever loved and missed. Debbie is survived by her husband, Shayne Duncan, her son and daughter in law, Michael and Kristen Beggs, her beautiful grandchildren, Kimber and Barrett Beggs, her brother, Larry Wills, her brother in law, Harold Gregory and wife Linda, her brother in law Joe Duncan and wife Rebecca, her sister in law Scharlene Fralin; her niece Tracy Dau and husband Scott, her nephew, Joe Don Gregory and wife Susan; her great nieces, Tiffany Christie and husband Brandon and Nicole Thomas and husband Coley, as well as great nieces and nephews, Joseph and Andrew Gregory, Kolton Christie, Zoe, Slate and Josie Thomas. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Iva Wills and her sister Mary Gregory. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Honorary pallbearers will be John Price, Bobby Gee, Mark Solari, Kevin Northcutt, Rick Hodge, and Rodney Baker. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.