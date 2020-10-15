1/1
Debra (Combest) Harber
Debra (Combest) Harber, 65, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born in Midland, Tx to Wesley Tyson and Clessie Jordan. To know her was to love her. Her life was made up of precious moments with so many. She is preceded in death by her parents, her previous husband, William Combest and her brother, Ronnie Bishop. She is survived by her current husband, Darrell Harber, her brother Larry Tyson (Mary), her son Gregg Stroud (Kayla), her daughter Tasha Long (Brad), and her stepson Todd Combest (Elizabeth). She also had 8 grandchildren and one great grandson. She will be cremated through American Heritage Cemetery and has declined any type of memorial service. We will be having a small reception at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at UT Health in Tyler, Tx, Home Hospice in Midland and EL and Chrissy Hulen. In lieu of flowers please donate to the cancer research center of your choice, Home Hospice WTX or the VFW.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 15, 2020.
