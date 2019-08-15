Deelany Andrea Cortez passed away July 31, 2019. Memorial mass will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Survivors include her parents, Sylvia Aguilera and Shaggy Cortez; grandparents, Sandra and Fransisco Aguilera; three sisters, Yaretzy, Angel and Leticia; one brother, Bogar. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019