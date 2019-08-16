Deelany Andrea Cortez passed away July 31, 2019. Memorial mass will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Deelany was born July 16, 2006, and lived her whole life with her grandparents, Sandra and Fransisco Aguilera. She was attending De Zavala Elementary School in Midland. She loved horseback riding, swimming and playing soccer. She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Ben and Martha Reyes. Survivors include her parents, Sylvia Aguilera and Shaggy Cortez; grandparents, Sandra and Fransisco Aguilera; three sisters, Yaretzy, Angel and Leticia; one brother, Bogar; many cousins, aunts and uncles, James, Reyes, Carrillo and Bocanegra families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019