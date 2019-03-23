Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delila Faye Martin. View Sign

Delila Faye Martin, 72, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Delila was born to Woodrow and Geraldine Wilson on January 10, 1947 in Midland, Texas. She married Marvin Martin on October 29, 1956. This union was blessed with son, Clovis Martin. Delila was employed with GenCom in Midland for 15 years and retired with Cox Communications after 15 years as a Telephone Dispatcher. She was a charter member of Ranchland Heights Baptist Church, established in 1957. Delila's many spiritual gifts included the ministry of outreach. Her ministry blessed a multitude of children and families throughout her life. Delila served for many years as Vacation Bible School Director and she was always prepared to say yes when asked again the next year. She was very active with Women On Missions. As Delila entered her long awaited and highly anticipated Heavens, she surely heard, "Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things; I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. Matt. 25:23 (KJV). Delila is survived by her husband, Marvin Martin of Midland, son, Clovis (Ann) Martin, Georgetown, Texas, 1 granddaughter, 2 great-grandsons, 1 sister, Cecilia Stewart, niece, Teresa and numerous other nieces and nephews. Her parents, sisters Dotty Hill and Connie Wade and 1 The family visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be conducted by Ranchland Baptist Church Pastor, Bro. Phillip Rutledge at Ranchland Heights Baptist Church in Midland on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial in Midland at 3:00 p.m.

