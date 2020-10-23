Delores (Dee) Marie Ehlers Meek went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 16, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Delores was born to John and Bonita Ehlers on August 26, 1934 in Pipestone, MN. She married Don Meek, the love of her life, on November 15, 1952 in Seattle, WA and relocated to Texas shortly after. Dee loved being a wife and mom and poured herself into her husband and children. She loved escaping into a good book or movie, and most of all, her ministry of sending birthday, anniversary, thinking of you, and holiday cards to family and friends. We all laugh remembering her famous words, "I'm going to LET youfor me". Mom was a talented and creative soul who could turn small boxes into beautiful mansions for Barbie dolls and pack tasty treats for her children's continual adventures. She mended broken bones and comforted broken hearts with her most precious gift, the reassurance that she had prayed about it. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, sister Marilyn Daniels, brother Larry Ehlers, and nephew Jason Ehlers. She is survived by her sister Valerie Ehlers and children, son Don Meek Jr and wife Jamie, daughter Bonnie Swanson and husband Bud, and son John Meek. She was joyfully blessed by her grandchildren, Connie & Wade Claybrook, Catey & Jim Slusher, David & Maribel Meek, Michael & Anneke Swanson, Jeremy & Molly Swanson, Shawn Swanson, Christopher Massingill, Joshua Story, Christian Meek, Brandi Burkart, Brandon & Laci Gentry, Cullie & Ami Gentry, Morgan & Lucas DeLeon, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was a loving "other" mother to her many nieces and nephews and so many others that she embraced as her own. Mom will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones. We rejoice knowing she is free from her pain and suffering, and is celebrating in Heaven with Jesus and those who have gone on before. We hold tight to God's promise: "Be still and know that I am God." - Psalm 46:10. Mom, we will miss your beautiful blue eyes, sweet smile, and loving heart. Your legacy lives on in every life you touched. A celebration of Dee's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 3000 W. Golf Course Rd., Midland, TX with a final earthly farewell to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.