Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delpha Aurora (Nieto) Spencer. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Delpha Spencer December 23, 1924 - June 5, 2019 Delpha Aurora (Nieto) Spencer, age 94, of Rockwall, TX, passed away June 5, 2019. She was born December 23, 1924, in Presidio, TX, to Miguel Nieto and Maria (Vasquez) Nieto. Delpha attended St. Mary's High School in Austin, TX and went on to attend Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX, and Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. She taught 3rd grade before she was married, taught 1st grade at Presidio Elementary for 33 years, and during her tenure in teaching also included Adult Basic Education classes. Delpha was also a Catechism instructor at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Presidio, TX. Hearing of her students' successes filled her with pride. She was a member of many clubs/associations including: Big Bend Study Club, Delta Kappa Gama, American Legion Auxiliary, Texas State Teachers Association, and of Presidio Valley Women's Club. Delpha was also a leader for 4H, Brownies and Girl Scouts. She received numerous recognitions during her lifetime in serving others. She loved baking, traveling, gardening and playing the piano. Delpha was always vigilant of her sibling's care. One of her family traditions that she kept alive was praying the Novena to The Blessed Virgin Guadalupe every December. Delpha was married to her husband, Oscar Spencer, for 67 years. She is survived by her children: Virginia Conner, Rebecca Olind and husband Brian, Oscar M. Spencer and David R. Spencer; grandchildren: Jennifer Conner, Annmarie De LaVega, Marisa Strauser, Ana Christina Spencer, David R. Spencer Jr., Jacqueline Spencer; great-grandchildren: Preston, Casey and Madison; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Oscar C. Spencer; parents; and siblings: Corina Rohana, Emma Jimenez, Edmundo Nieto, Lucy Nieto, and Eva Nieto. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. with Rosary to follow at 7:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Delpha Spencer December 23, 1924 - June 5, 2019 Delpha Aurora (Nieto) Spencer, age 94, of Rockwall, TX, passed away June 5, 2019. She was born December 23, 1924, in Presidio, TX, to Miguel Nieto and Maria (Vasquez) Nieto. Delpha attended St. Mary's High School in Austin, TX and went on to attend Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX, and Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. She taught 3rd grade before she was married, taught 1st grade at Presidio Elementary for 33 years, and during her tenure in teaching also included Adult Basic Education classes. Delpha was also a Catechism instructor at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Presidio, TX. Hearing of her students' successes filled her with pride. She was a member of many clubs/associations including: Big Bend Study Club, Delta Kappa Gama, American Legion Auxiliary, Texas State Teachers Association, and of Presidio Valley Women's Club. Delpha was also a leader for 4H, Brownies and Girl Scouts. She received numerous recognitions during her lifetime in serving others. She loved baking, traveling, gardening and playing the piano. Delpha was always vigilant of her sibling's care. One of her family traditions that she kept alive was praying the Novena to The Blessed Virgin Guadalupe every December. Delpha was married to her husband, Oscar Spencer, for 67 years. She is survived by her children: Virginia Conner, Rebecca Olind and husband Brian, Oscar M. Spencer and David R. Spencer; grandchildren: Jennifer Conner, Annmarie De LaVega, Marisa Strauser, Ana Christina Spencer, David R. Spencer Jr., Jacqueline Spencer; great-grandchildren: Preston, Casey and Madison; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Oscar C. Spencer; parents; and siblings: Corina Rohana, Emma Jimenez, Edmundo Nieto, Lucy Nieto, and Eva Nieto. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. with Rosary to follow at 7:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from June 20 to June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close