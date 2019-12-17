Dene was born Roby Rudene Rogers on February 18, 1940. She was born in Marlow, OK, and raised in Hereford, TX. Dene married Joe L. Kelly in 1960. Together they had two children, Dean and Diane Kelly. Dene obtained a Texas Real Estate License in 1974 and founded Dene Kelly Realtors in 1978. She was president of the Board of Realtors in 1982, and retired from Real Estate in 2015. Some people "work to live" Dene "lived to work". She loved working in Real Estate and rarely met someone she didn't like. Dene is survived by a son, Dean Kelly and wife, Terrie; daughter, Diane Kelly; granddogs; one brother, Roy Mack Rogers and wife Linda and their children, Roy Scott Rogers, Bonnie Rogers and Bettina Rogers. Dene is preceded in death by parents, Walter Lee and Aisa Irene Rogers and two brothers and one sister. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff of Manor Park. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to Home Hospice or Manor Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 17, 2019