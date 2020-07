Dennis Murphee Friar Sr., 76, of Odessa, passed away July 9, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Dennis was born on July 13, 1943 to Elthie and George Friar in Shannon, Mississippi. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 11:00 am at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas. Burial will immediately follow at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



