Diana Postas Arrieta, 82 of Midland, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family. Diana will be greatly missed. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. Diana was born in Sanderson, Texas to Manuel and Basilisa Postas in 1937. There she met the love of her life, the late David T. Arrieta Sr. They were married for 65 years. Together they raised two beautiful kids, Elizabeth and David Jr. They lived in Midland for over 50 years. They together worked hard to provide and enjoy many times of love, laughter, and strength through life. Diana enjoyed spending time with her 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. They were the light in her life. She always enjoyed going to Austin to visit. Diana was a Breast Cancer survivor. Together David and Diana have moved through life with a generosity of strength and heartfelt for each other and strong spirit that has touched many other lives. Diana has left us to join those who have gone before her into the Lord's hands. She is with her husband, David Arrieta Sr. and her parents Manuel and Basilisa Postas. Her family, daughter Elizabeth Archuleta with husband Henry, her son David Jr. and wife Lupe of Midland, her granddaughter Greta von Paumgartten of Buda with her great grandchildren David, James, and Sarah, granddaughter Chrisy Valero and husband Mercedes of Midland with her great grandson Mercedes Jr., granddaughter Jennifer Lujan-Perez and husband Felix of Austin with great granddaughter Eva, grandson David Erik Arrieta of Georgetown with great grandchildren Brianna, Serenity and Jacob and sister Tere Chalambaga of Sanderson, will forever love Diana and hold her close in their hearts. Viewing will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is set for Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be David Erik Arrieta, Mercedes Valero Sr., Mercedes Valero Jr., Henry Archuleta, David von Paumgartten, Felix Perez Jr. and David Jacob Arrieta. Honorary pallbearer is James von Paumgartten. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland and the nurses who helped Diana rest peacefully in her last days. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com