Diane Lee Wilcox Roberts, 63, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family in Ft. Worth, Texas. A visitation will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Branch at npw at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Monday, February 18, 2019, at Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Diane was born on August 30, 1955, in San Antonio, Texas, to James H. and Naoma L. Wilcox. She graduated from McCollum High School and then attended Abilene Christian University earning a degree in accounting and became a CPA working for many oil companies. She enjoyed taking cruises, quilting, volunteering at schools, ladies bible classes, and delivering for Meals on Wheels. She was also well known for her layered Jello treats that she made for events earning her the name "Mommajello." She was a sweet loving lady that always had a smile on her face and her biggest passion was centered around her church. She is survived by her husband, Hugh Roberts of Midland, daughter Kimberly Amber Johns of Wylie, TX. and son-in-law, Chris, daughter Courtney Anne DeVoll and son-in-law Randy of Rhome, TX, grandson Kaleb Robert Johns and step-granddaughters Emma and Lila DeVoll, and one brother, Ronald Wilcox of Canyon Lake, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Edward Wilcox. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to Senior Link Midland/Meals on Wheels, 3301 Sinclair Avenue, Midland, TX 79707. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland.

