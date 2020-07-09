Diego Armando Casillas, 30, of Odessa, passed away July 5, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Diego was born on October 31, 1989 to Guadalupe and Armando Casillas in Los Angeles, California. A rosary will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Odessa, Texas. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



