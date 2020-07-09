1/
Diego Armando Casillas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diego's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diego Armando Casillas, 30, of Odessa, passed away July 5, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Diego was born on October 31, 1989 to Guadalupe and Armando Casillas in Los Angeles, California. A rosary will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Odessa, Texas. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved