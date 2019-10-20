Dixie G. Greenlee, 84, of Midland passed peacefully in her sleep at her home of the last 43 years on October 15, 2019. Dixie was born March 23, 1935 in Brownsville, Texas. Dixie was a homemaker and loved cooking. She spent many years as an ardent fan of Oklahoma Sooner football. She loved country music and dancing, spending time in Ruidoso, NM and all animals. Most of all, she loved her husband and family. Dixie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, C. Wayne Greenlee; her parents, Teddy and Jesse Dickinson; and her sister Dale McDonald. She is survived by her children, Dixie D. Walton of Midland, Edward W. Greenlee of Naples, FL and Rebel G. Sowell of Norman, OK; 5 grandchildren, Justin Walton, Miranda Sowell, Ryan Greenlee, Courtney Nicklas and Morgan Sowell; and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and hospice staff who allowed our parents to live their lives out in their Midland home. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019