Dolores Ann Dyke, 65, of Stanton, TX passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Dolores was born in Brownfield, TX on July 19, 1953 to James Dyke and Lorene Jones. Dolores was a happy go lucky person, she was always full of light, life, and pure happiness. Her favorite thing to do was cook for the people she loved. As a mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and great aunt, she has touched many lives and will be forever missed and loved. She will always remain in our hearts. Dolores is survived by her five children from her marriage to Dennis Franks; Thomas Franks and wife Kelly of Liberty City, TX, Carla Ringener and husband Cody of Stanton, TX, Carolyn Franks and husband Victor of Kilgore, TX, Chris Franks and wife Kim of Gladewater, TX, and James Franks of Gladewater, TX. Dolores has four grandchildren; Jessica Noriega, Travis Noriega, Jared Franks, and Jasmine Leatch. She is also survived by her siblings, Gene West of California, Gary Dyke of Eastland, TX, Donnie Dyke, Hazel Lamar, David Dyke, Paula Lasley, Michael Dyke, and Charles Dyke all of Midland, TX, sister-in-laws Phyllis Dyke, of Eastland, TX, Carolyn Dyke, of Midland, TX, and Donna West, of California. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James Dyke and Lorene Jones and sister-in-law Karen Dyke. A memorial service will be held, Friday, July 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Midland, TX. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 2, 2019