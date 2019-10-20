Dolores Galindo, 75 of Midland, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Viewing will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Monday, October 21st at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven N. Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband; Jesus Galindo, her two sons; Emanuel Gardea & Miguel Carrillo, two daughters; Saray Fuentez & Sulema Armendarez, two sisters & five brothers and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019