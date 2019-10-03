Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominga Olgin Cruz. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Lewallen Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Funeral Mass 1:00 PM San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Dominga Olgin Cruz, 75, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday September 29, 2019 at her home in Midland, Texas. She was born in Midland, Texas on September 3, 1944 to the late Adolfo and Pilar Olgin. She was the only sister out of eight brothers and was a mother figure to all. She worked for Snow White Laundry and Carters furniture for many years and where she met the love of her life Segundo Cruz that lasted 40 plus years where they resided in Midland, Texas. Later in life she became an Avon Independent Representative and was known for always having make up and jewelry on hand to sale to anyone. During her time here on earth she loved to cook and always made sure that everyone that walked through her door was fed. She was a mother to many and everyone she talked to was "mija" or "mijo". She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren Deandra, Andre, Isley, Erin, Brian, Jacob and Ella. As much as she cherished her family she was just as devoted to her Catholic faith. Dominga is preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Olgin; two steps sons, Joe Cruz Jr and Ruben Cruz; and four brothers, Pablo Olgin, Cipriano Olgin, Felix Flores and Raymond H. Olgin. She is survived by her husband, Segundo J. Cruz; three sons, Robert Owen and Stephanie Reyes, Robert Cruz and wife Bessie and Raymond H. Olgin Jr.; six daughters, Carmen Cruz and Tyreek Quinones, Connie Villa and husband Jesse, Estella Palomino and husband Manuel, Irma Sosa all of Midland, Gloria Hernandez and husband Manuel of West Palm Beach, FL and Yolanda Quintanilla and husband Raul of Midland, TX. Dominga is also survived by her four brothers, Torivio Olgin and wife Hortencia of Tomball, TX, Melton Olgin Sr., Joe Olgin and wife Mary and Adolfo "Speedy" Olgin and wife Julia all of Midland, TX; Seven grandchildren and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Viewings will be Thursday, October 3rd from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday, October 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Lewallen Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral mass is set for Saturday, October 5th at 1:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Pallbearers for the service will be Raymond Espinoza, John Edward Olgin, Joe Olgin Jr., Ricky Olgin, Jesse Villa III, Jesse Villa Jr., Tyreek Quinones and Raymond "Tres" Olgin III. The family would like to express their gratitude towards: Dr. Copeland, Dr. Tejada and Dr. Gibson and all the nurses that took care of her at Midland Memorial Hospital. Also the nurses with Star Care that took care of her this last week of her life. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Dominga Olgin Cruz, 75, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday September 29, 2019 at her home in Midland, Texas. She was born in Midland, Texas on September 3, 1944 to the late Adolfo and Pilar Olgin. She was the only sister out of eight brothers and was a mother figure to all. She worked for Snow White Laundry and Carters furniture for many years and where she met the love of her life Segundo Cruz that lasted 40 plus years where they resided in Midland, Texas. Later in life she became an Avon Independent Representative and was known for always having make up and jewelry on hand to sale to anyone. During her time here on earth she loved to cook and always made sure that everyone that walked through her door was fed. She was a mother to many and everyone she talked to was "mija" or "mijo". She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren Deandra, Andre, Isley, Erin, Brian, Jacob and Ella. As much as she cherished her family she was just as devoted to her Catholic faith. Dominga is preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Olgin; two steps sons, Joe Cruz Jr and Ruben Cruz; and four brothers, Pablo Olgin, Cipriano Olgin, Felix Flores and Raymond H. Olgin. She is survived by her husband, Segundo J. Cruz; three sons, Robert Owen and Stephanie Reyes, Robert Cruz and wife Bessie and Raymond H. Olgin Jr.; six daughters, Carmen Cruz and Tyreek Quinones, Connie Villa and husband Jesse, Estella Palomino and husband Manuel, Irma Sosa all of Midland, Gloria Hernandez and husband Manuel of West Palm Beach, FL and Yolanda Quintanilla and husband Raul of Midland, TX. Dominga is also survived by her four brothers, Torivio Olgin and wife Hortencia of Tomball, TX, Melton Olgin Sr., Joe Olgin and wife Mary and Adolfo "Speedy" Olgin and wife Julia all of Midland, TX; Seven grandchildren and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Viewings will be Thursday, October 3rd from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday, October 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Lewallen Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral mass is set for Saturday, October 5th at 1:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Pallbearers for the service will be Raymond Espinoza, John Edward Olgin, Joe Olgin Jr., Ricky Olgin, Jesse Villa III, Jesse Villa Jr., Tyreek Quinones and Raymond "Tres" Olgin III. The family would like to express their gratitude towards: Dr. Copeland, Dr. Tejada and Dr. Gibson and all the nurses that took care of her at Midland Memorial Hospital. Also the nurses with Star Care that took care of her this last week of her life. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close