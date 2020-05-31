Domingo "Mingo" J. Rubio, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 26, 2020 in Midland, Texas. He was born on January 1, 1943 in Marfa, Texas to Felix and Magdalena Rubio. He was a lifelong resident of Big Spring, Texas before moving to Denver, CO in 1985 and in 2009 became a dual resident of Midland, Tx. with his wife, Minnie until his passing. Mingo is preceded in death by his parents Felix and Magdalena Rubio, sisters: Elva Olague, Esparanza (Pera) Rodriguez, Viola Lopez, Lily Herrera; brothers: Benito Rubio, Francisco (Chico) Rubio, his beloved daughters Irene and Crystal Rubio, along with numerous family members and friends who welcomed him home. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Erminia (Minnie) Rubio, seven children: Christy (George) Padilla of Big Spring, Tx; Cynthia (Ricky) Trevino of Odessa, Tx; Domingo (Moe) Rubio, Jr. of Odessa, Tx; Norma (Tom) Sullivan of Golden, CO; Danny (Debbie) Rubio of Arvada, CO; Michael (Bear) Rubio of Midland, Tx; and Lori (John) De Leon of Denver, CO. 17 Grandchildren, and 8 Great-grandchildren. Sister, Chelo Rubio Valdez of Dallas, Tx; Brothers, Felix (Petra) Rubio of Denver, CO; Raul (Sara) Rubio of Big Spring, Tx; Ismael (Mael) Rubio of Big Spring, Tx., along with many extended loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003. Recitation of the Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002 at 11:00AM with private interment for the family immediately following. Services will be live streamed on Tuesday, June 2nd, beginning at 11am please join us by going to the link provided: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0T5E8ZTfYY The family would like to acknowledge and extend our gratitude to everyone who has expressed their love, prayers and support from near and far to us during this difficult time. Flowers may be sent to Horan & McConaty Family Chapel at 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003 for delivery on Monday, June 1st at 8:00am. Please visit www.horancares.com to leave your expressions of sympathy for the family and to view the video tribute.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 31, 2020.