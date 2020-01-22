Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Domingo Villa Holguin. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Rosary 7:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Domingo Villa Holguin, 71 of Midland passed away on January 20, 2020 at Lamun- Lusk- Sanchez Veterans Home. He was born to the late Desideria V. Holguin and David P. Holguin in Marfa, TX on February 18, 1948. He lived in Marfa until he was 8 years old, Lubbock for several years, then moved to Midland where he graduated from Midland High School. He ultimately received two degrees from Midland College. At the age of 20 he was drafted into the Army where he served in combat for the Vietnam War in 1968-1970. He was in the 25th Infantry 1st of the 27th Wolfhounds where he fought in the Iron Triangle as squad leader. He received National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with V device, Army Commendation medal with the V device expert rifle, combat infantry badge medal, Army good conduct medal ribbon, a purple heart, a second purple heart with OLC. On July 26th, 1969 he married his high school sweetheart Faye Salgado. They were married for 39 years before her death in 2008. They raised three children and enjoyed their grandchildren to the fullest. He was his grand children's biggest fan. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and golfing where he was a member of the Chicano Golf Association for years. Anyone that knew him knew he loved his Dallas Cowboys which was evident in the appearance of his Dallas Cowboy truck. He always lent a helping hand to those in need and would give everything he had to help others. Always a hard worker in everything he did, he was a jack of all trades. At a young age he worked with his brothers and father in construction. He worked at Permian Corporation for 39 years as a mechanic and foreman, Select Technologies where he installed and programmed computers and Baker Hughes as a computer programmer. Ultimately, he was studying to become a Respiratory Therapist until his health prevented him from completing his studies. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Salgado Holguin, his parents David P. Holguin and Desideria V Holguin, his brothers Jose Holguin, Arturo Holguin, Mingo Holguin, Lencho Holguin, David Holguin, Angel Holguin, Ernesto Holguin and sisters Anita Holguin, Mague Paiz, Beatrice Fuentes, and Grandson Ian Azriel Lopez. He is survived by Gina Reyes and her husband Max of Midland,TX David Holguin and his wife Elizabeth Galindo of Cibilo,TX, Amanda Lopez and her husband Isaac of San Angelo, TX, grandchildren Matt Reyes and his wife Samantha of Midland, TX, Devin and Erik Reyes of Midland, TX, Miranda and Josh Holguin of Cibolo, TX and Aydin, Thalin, and Isela Lopez of San Angelo, TX, two great grandchildren Reid and Brooks Reyes, Brothers Manuel Holguin and Henry Holguin, sisters Elidia Olgin, Yolanda Ramirez, and Carolina Holguin and many nieces and nephews. Rosary to be held on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Celebration Mass is set for Thursday January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Abel Holguin, Vicente Holguin, Danny Holguin, Marcelino Fuentes, Melton Jr. Olgin, Matt Reyes, Devin Reyes, and Erik Reyes. Honorary Pallbearers are Aydin Lopez, Thalin Lopez, George Holguin and Jose Luis Holguin. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

