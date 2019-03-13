Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Louis Smith. View Sign

Don Louis Smith, or Bubba, as most called him, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. He was 66 years old and born in San Angelo, TX. on July 22, 1952 to Eddie Lee Smith and Gladys Lilly Smith. Don grew up in Midland, TX and graduated from Midland High School in 1970. A few years later in 1974, he married the love of his life, Debbie Merritt. They shared an amazing 45 years of marriage together and had three wonderful sons, Andy, Wes, and Stacy. First and foremost, Don was a family man. Don entered the oil and gas business with his father and brothers in the early 70's. Smith Brothers Pipe was very important to him. He enjoyed every aspect of the family business, but his heart was truly blessed when his three sons joined him at Smith Brothers Pipe. Eventually Don was able to turn the business over to his boys and focus on his new found passion in raising and managing the wildlife at his Hard Rock Ranch in Fredonia, TX. Don enjoyed hunting, shooting and golfing with friends, old Western movies, trips to Las Vegas, and most of all being with his family and granddaughter. He treasured being with his boys through many football games, baseball games, and various activities that they were involved in. He loved being at the lake during the summertime and at his ranch all the time. He will always be remembered for his generous personality and giving heart. Don's greatest passion was his family and he especially enjoyed the time in his life when his name was changed to "Poppa Don" by his granddaughter, Sienna. Don is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Smith and their three sons: Andy, his wife Kandace and their daughter Sienna of Fredonia, TX, Wes of Midland, TX, and Stacy and his wife Libby of Midland, TX. He is also survived by his older brother Danny Smith and his wife Connie of Midland, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee and Gladys Lilly Smith and his brother Rick Smith. We will honor his life with a service at Greenwood Baptist Church, at 11:00am, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Scottish Rites Children's Hospital, as this was near and dear to Don's heart. Arrangements have been entrusted with Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Don Louis Smith, or Bubba, as most called him, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. He was 66 years old and born in San Angelo, TX. on July 22, 1952 to Eddie Lee Smith and Gladys Lilly Smith. Don grew up in Midland, TX and graduated from Midland High School in 1970. A few years later in 1974, he married the love of his life, Debbie Merritt. They shared an amazing 45 years of marriage together and had three wonderful sons, Andy, Wes, and Stacy. First and foremost, Don was a family man. Don entered the oil and gas business with his father and brothers in the early 70's. Smith Brothers Pipe was very important to him. He enjoyed every aspect of the family business, but his heart was truly blessed when his three sons joined him at Smith Brothers Pipe. Eventually Don was able to turn the business over to his boys and focus on his new found passion in raising and managing the wildlife at his Hard Rock Ranch in Fredonia, TX. Don enjoyed hunting, shooting and golfing with friends, old Western movies, trips to Las Vegas, and most of all being with his family and granddaughter. He treasured being with his boys through many football games, baseball games, and various activities that they were involved in. He loved being at the lake during the summertime and at his ranch all the time. He will always be remembered for his generous personality and giving heart. Don's greatest passion was his family and he especially enjoyed the time in his life when his name was changed to "Poppa Don" by his granddaughter, Sienna. Don is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Smith and their three sons: Andy, his wife Kandace and their daughter Sienna of Fredonia, TX, Wes of Midland, TX, and Stacy and his wife Libby of Midland, TX. He is also survived by his older brother Danny Smith and his wife Connie of Midland, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee and Gladys Lilly Smith and his brother Rick Smith. We will honor his life with a service at Greenwood Baptist Church, at 11:00am, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Scottish Rites Children's Hospital, as this was near and dear to Don's heart. Arrangements have been entrusted with Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close