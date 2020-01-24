Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring, Texas (906 S. Gregg St) at 2:00 pm. Randy was born on October 2, 1954 at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas to Robert & Ruby "Roman" Cheatham. Randy graduated from Sands High School, class of 1973, Ackerly, Texas. He continued his education at Howard College where he played basketball and Texas Tech University. "Guns UP" Randy retired after 40 plus years in the oil & gas industry. He enjoyed outdoor life with his many friends that included hunting, fishing, football and BBQing. He had a passion for music, history, animals and a cold beer. He is survived by his wife Tammie "Phillips" Cheatham of Big Spring Texas; stepsons, Justin (Aimee) Abernathy and Shannon Smith of Midland, Texas; sister, Robbie Diane Cheatham of Inks Lake, Texas; nephews, Roman (Tanya) Sager of Freer, Texas and Robert (Lea) Sager of Sinton, Texas. He is preceeded in death by his parents. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude towards all that loved and supported Randy. Memorial Donations can be made to Cooks Children Medical Center in Ft. Worth, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020