Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800

Don was born on January 30, 1939 to Juanita and Oran Nichols in Martin County, TX. He received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Midland High School in 1957, served in the Marine Corps reserves and graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in accounting in 1962. He married Barbara Cliburn in 1961 and they celebrated 58 years of marriage together. He worked as an accountant for various companies until he retired from TMBR-Sharp Drilling in 2005. He enjoyed walking his dogs each morning, tinkering with computers and generously serving his extended family in many ways. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Nichols; two brothers John Nichols (wife Becky), Kenneth Nichols (wife Angie); two sisters Edith Orozco, Nicky Lobner; son Steve Nichols (wife Yvette); daughter D'Ann Clark (husband Kyle); six grandchildren: Doug Nichols, Sarah Skipper, JD Nichols, Jessica Nichols, Claire Clark and Kalen Clark, one great grandchild, Carter Skipper and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Oran and Juanita Nichols, and two sisters Doris Witten and Bobbie Nagel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to Crestview Baptist Church or Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals, 4200 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland TX 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

