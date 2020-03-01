Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Seales. View Sign Service Information American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home 4100 North FM 1788 Midland , TX 79707 (432)-563-9767 Send Flowers Notice

Don Seales (Grandpa Don), 68, of Midland, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 6 PM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at American Heritage Funeral Home. Don was born in Oklahoma City (but he got to Texas as fast as he could) to James and Dorothy Seales on December 12, 1951. He went to school in Midland and served in the Navy during Vietnam, stationed in Puerto Rico, where he lived the stories, he would later tell his kids and grandkids to give them ideas that would occasionally get them in trouble. He married Angela Seales on October 21, 1999, in Midland. He retired in 2017 from O'Reilly Auto Parts (he's still waiting on that vacation pay, Roy) He was best known for his secret snack stash, mumbling under his breath about "not taking the whole neighborhood to raise" while loading up half of said neighborhood in the car to go eat, bringing his wife dinner at work every night almost without fail, doing all the cool grandpa stuff with his grandkids, and of course, his most memorable quote, "I guess". Don is preceded in death by his father, James Seales, mother, Dorothy Seales, brother, W.C. Seales, and sister, Aquilba Antee. Don is survived by his wife, Angela Seales, daughters, Sarah Fernandez and Stephanie Seales, sons, Wesley Seales, Preston Del Rio, and Anthony Del Rio, and his grandkids, Maddy and Trystan Fernandez, Jordan, Nathen, and Callie Del Rio, Jacob and Natalie Price, Emma Seales, and his honorary granddaughter, Kirby Grimes. Arrangements can be sent to American Heritage Funeral Home.

