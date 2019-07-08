Don "C.D." Smith, age 80 passed away at his home Friday, July 5, 2019 in Midland, TX. The family will receive guests from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Nalley Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow the service at The Branch at npw. The services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 8, 2019