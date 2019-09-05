Don Tubbleville was born in Malakoff, Texas on October 1, 1934 to Coye Lark and Alva Eunice Tubbleville. Don attended Corsicana High School and University of Houston. He was a star football player at Corsicana High School and U of H. Don spent two years in the US Army. He worked for a number of years as a welder and pipefitter. Later he went to work as a Maintenance Supervisor for Channelview Independent School District. Don met Helen Brinkley McCanless in 1991 and they married on May 20, 1992. Donald leaves behind his wife, Helen L Brinkley Tubbleville; stepdaughters, Kit Buckingham of Midland, Sharon Lovdahl of Houston, and Caran Waldrop and husband Tony of Round Rock; he also leaves behind five grandchildren; and his best friends, Herman Hooper and Kent Buckingham. Don was loved by many. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill. The services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019