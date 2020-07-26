Donald J. Aday, a prominent Eugene, Oregon actor, passed away on July 8th, at the age of 72, due to cancer. He was the loving husband of Diana Aday. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the theater community at large. Don was born in Midland Texas on December 28, 1947. He moved to Eugene in September of 1969 where he pursued a freelance graphic design career and became active in local theater. He performed with the NewMime Circus beginning in the late 1970s and sang chorus roles with the Eugene Opera in the 1980s. In 1982, during rehearsals for LA BOHEME (the first opera performed in the Hult Center) Don met his future wife, Diana, and they continued performing together in multiple venues throughout his life. Their last co-starring turn was as an eccentric New York couple in Neil Simon's 45 Seconds From Broadway at the Very Little Theatre in Eugene, in October of 2017. Don was a frequent performer on the VLT stage over 4 decades and was a mainstay of Fred Craft's Radio Redux for 8 Seasons. Don was known locally for his voice work and he and Diana often appeared together in tv commercials and industrial films. Don enjoyed playing golf with family and friends and was an accomplished easel painter. Don is survived by his wife, Diana, his stepdaughter Liz Aday (Aus.),stepchildren Steven, David, Glyndon, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren (Or). And his brother & sister in law, Ron and Mary Aday (Tx), his sister, Patricia Moreno (Ca), his brother and sister in law, James and Linda Aday (Eug). At this time no memorial service is planned due to the current health risk. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Very Little Theatre or Hearts for Hospice in the name of Donald Aday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store