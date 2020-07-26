1/1
Donald J. Aday
1947 - 2020
Donald J. Aday, a prominent Eugene, Oregon actor, passed away on July 8th, at the age of 72, due to cancer. He was the loving husband of Diana Aday. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the theater community at large. Don was born in Midland Texas on December 28, 1947. He moved to Eugene in September of 1969 where he pursued a freelance graphic design career and became active in local theater. He performed with the NewMime Circus beginning in the late 1970s and sang chorus roles with the Eugene Opera in the 1980s. In 1982, during rehearsals for LA BOHEME (the first opera performed in the Hult Center) Don met his future wife, Diana, and they continued performing together in multiple venues throughout his life. Their last co-starring turn was as an eccentric New York couple in Neil Simon's 45 Seconds From Broadway at the Very Little Theatre in Eugene, in October of 2017. Don was a frequent performer on the VLT stage over 4 decades and was a mainstay of Fred Craft's Radio Redux for 8 Seasons. Don was known locally for his voice work and he and Diana often appeared together in tv commercials and industrial films. Don enjoyed playing golf with family and friends and was an accomplished easel painter. Don is survived by his wife, Diana, his stepdaughter Liz Aday (Aus.),stepchildren Steven, David, Glyndon, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren (Or). And his brother & sister in law, Ron and Mary Aday (Tx), his sister, Patricia Moreno (Ca), his brother and sister in law, James and Linda Aday (Eug). At this time no memorial service is planned due to the current health risk. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Very Little Theatre or Hearts for Hospice in the name of Donald Aday.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
July 19, 2020
Rest In Peace baby brother. I will miss seeing your wonderful smile! Will see you again and get that big hug!
Love,
Big sister Pat
Patricia Aday Moreno
Sister
July 19, 2020
I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be on and off stage with Don (and Diana) in Radio Redux productions. He will be deeply missed.

Debi Noel
Debi Noel
Friend
July 19, 2020
Bless you and yours.
Worked with his brother, James, at VLT in Eugene, a while back.
I never shared the stage with Dan. But Bravo...
Rick J. Lloyd, Actor,
Creswell, OR
Rick J. Lloyd
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
I left the Eugene theater scene 4 decades ago and knew Don mostly as a very talented graphic artist. It was some years later I saw him onstage.
I think that we only crossed paths again but three times. I must say that the enduring image I have of those moments was how his face grew even more welcoming into a slow smile of truly being pleased to see me and I felt honored to recieve that glow.
As one does in life one can drift far and wide from so many others with whom we have shared "time on the same road". But I have no doubt that his kind face would welcome me again even after the years and miles.
To his friends and loved ones my most heartfelt sympathies .
gary d pesciallo aka gabriel ponti
Friend
July 15, 2020
Dear Diana and Liz: I'm so sorry for your loss. I have loved hearing about "Papa Don" from Liz and seeing and hearing all of her loving tributes to him during her on-line shows. I'm looking forward to hearing much more about him. I'm so sorry I didn't get to meet him; Liz and I became friends just a bit too late, but we are certainly connected for life now. Diana, I am always here for you for whatever you may need. You have my number so please don't hesitate to call or text. Much love to you both. I am thinking about you and wishing you peace.
Vicki Maxon
Friend
