Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Joe Robinson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:00 PM Parks Faudree Family Chapel at Manor Park Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Donald Joe Robinson, Sr. left his life at 87 years of age on June 26, 2019. Don was born on May 11, 1932 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Ruby Ethel and Fred Robinson. He was the fifth of ten children. He grew up in Poteau where he was the quarterback of the high school football team taking his Pirates to the state playoffs where they played at the University of Oklahoma, Owens Field, in Norman, OK. He was also a member of the high school baseball team. Don also was a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion in his weight division in Poteau. He was a veteran of the Korean War where he served on two world tours in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955. Right after he left the navy, he met and married his wife, Mary. During his career they moved often and lived in Wichita Falls, Gainesville, Pampa, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Midland where they finally settled in 1970. In 2015, he retired from his company, Robinson Pipe and Equipment. Don was a member of Ranchland Hills Country club for 49 years where he was an avid golfer and made numerous lifelong friends. He was a 32-degree Mason in Wichita Falls, TX and he also belonged to the Scottish Rite in Dallas, TX. Don was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Vera Shreeve, his three brothers, Jack Hancock, Jim Hancock, Ronnie Phillips and his grandson, Jeff Edwards. Don is survived by his wife, Mary and his three children, Becky Edwards (Charles) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Don Robinson, Jr. (Kellye) of Midland, Texas, and Diane Roberson (Ed) of Katy, TX. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Will Edwards, Brian Edwards, Jennifer Robinson, Melanie Bennett, Brad Roberson, Trey Robinson, Emily Roberson, Chris Roberson and Jake Humble, 14 great grandchildren, five sisters, one brother and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Parks-Faudree Family Chapel at Manor Park. Burial services will be held at Floral Haven Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma at a later date. Honorary Pallbearers are his close friends Cliff Howard of Carlsbad, NM and Jim Colter of Hideaway Bay, TX, his brother-in-law David Shreeve of Stillwater, OK, and his grandsons. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Donald Joe Robinson, Sr. left his life at 87 years of age on June 26, 2019. Don was born on May 11, 1932 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Ruby Ethel and Fred Robinson. He was the fifth of ten children. He grew up in Poteau where he was the quarterback of the high school football team taking his Pirates to the state playoffs where they played at the University of Oklahoma, Owens Field, in Norman, OK. He was also a member of the high school baseball team. Don also was a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion in his weight division in Poteau. He was a veteran of the Korean War where he served on two world tours in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955. Right after he left the navy, he met and married his wife, Mary. During his career they moved often and lived in Wichita Falls, Gainesville, Pampa, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Midland where they finally settled in 1970. In 2015, he retired from his company, Robinson Pipe and Equipment. Don was a member of Ranchland Hills Country club for 49 years where he was an avid golfer and made numerous lifelong friends. He was a 32-degree Mason in Wichita Falls, TX and he also belonged to the Scottish Rite in Dallas, TX. Don was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Vera Shreeve, his three brothers, Jack Hancock, Jim Hancock, Ronnie Phillips and his grandson, Jeff Edwards. Don is survived by his wife, Mary and his three children, Becky Edwards (Charles) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Don Robinson, Jr. (Kellye) of Midland, Texas, and Diane Roberson (Ed) of Katy, TX. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Will Edwards, Brian Edwards, Jennifer Robinson, Melanie Bennett, Brad Roberson, Trey Robinson, Emily Roberson, Chris Roberson and Jake Humble, 14 great grandchildren, five sisters, one brother and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Parks-Faudree Family Chapel at Manor Park. Burial services will be held at Floral Haven Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma at a later date. Honorary Pallbearers are his close friends Cliff Howard of Carlsbad, NM and Jim Colter of Hideaway Bay, TX, his brother-in-law David Shreeve of Stillwater, OK, and his grandsons. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close