An avid gardener, always having the best yard on the block. Don Tidwell passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons. Born September 18, 1934 to Edward and Grace Tidwell in Wink Texas. He graduated from Wink High School and married Mary Frances Cole with whom he had four children: Larry, Mike, Sherry & Terry. He lived most of his life in West Texas, mostly in Midland where he owned and operated nine Burger Chef restaurants in the 60's and 70's. He was an inspiration to his children whom he taught to achieve their goals by the example of hard work. He married Janet Lynn Morgan (Gray) in 1981 and adopted her son Matthew. He moved to Dallas Texas in 1984 and owned and operated several restaurants in the Euless and Bedford area, until he retired in 2012. His hobbies later in life were organizing and evaluating his coin collection, landscaping and gardening. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan since the 1960's and never missed a game, although at times he wished he had. Don is preceded in death by his Mother, Father, Brothers Billy & Bobby, Sisters Nita, Doris and Linda and Son Terry. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jan, Sons Larry Tidwell and Wife Mary of Lewisville, TX, Mike Tidwell and Wife Patty of Peebles, Ohio, Matt Tidwell of Bedford, TX, Daughter Sherry Roberts and Husband Bill of Midland, TX. Brothers Kenneth Tidwell of Andrews, TX and Teddy Tidwell of Odessa, TX, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A private gravesite service will be held in Kermit, TX at Thanksgiving.



