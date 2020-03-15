Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Leo Decker. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

A celebration of the life of Donald Leo Decker will be at 2:00pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at First Southern Baptist Church in Gardendale. Officiating will be Pastor Terry Easley, former pastor of FSBCG and family friend. Donald was born December 11, 1933 to Chester Leo and Jewel Marguerite Decker in Ewing, Missouri. He died at his home in Gardendale, Texas on March 13, 2020. Donald married the love of his life Patricia Lou Morgan on July 9, 1952. He served in the military from 1952 to 1962 and was a proud Korean War veteran. Following his military service, Don and Pat spent several years farming in Clayton, Illinois. While he was a successful farmer, he always said "the best crop he ever raised was his kids". Don and Pat had seven children, Debra Elizondo and Donna Hoffman of Gardendale, Texas; David (Nancy) Decker of Stanton, Texas; Diane (Charles) Baucom of Las Cruces, NM; Darlene (Roger) Hahn of Odessa, Texas; Mona Ables of Lakewood, Colorado; and Michelle Abel of Gardendale, Texas. Following his time on the farm, Don and Pat moved to Gardendale, Texas where he worked through retirement at General Tire and Rubber. In addition to his children, Donald left behind 26 grandchildren, Cesar (Michelle) Elizondo, Amanda Rose, Donald (Stacey) Elizondo, Sheila (Chris) Davis, Jamie (Casey) O'Connell, Andrew Hoffman, Louise (Jeff) Peters, Bobby Decker, Trisha Decker, Tasha Decker, Josh Decker, Crystal Elliott, Thomas Decker, Deana (Wil) Hille, Jacob (Dorian) Baucom, Thomas (Amanda) Baucom, Mona (Dillon) Lara, Dustin (Kara) Hahn, Rachel (Nathan) Chapman, Kayla (John) Roossinck, Amy (Aaron) McCarthy, Cody (Rosalinda) Ables, Ina (Nathan) Miller, Lauren (Alex) Alvarez, William (Sarah) Abel and Samuel Abel; 41 great grandchildren, Skye (Matt) Bowhay, Michael Martin, Samantha Martin, Cadence Elizondo, Max Elizondo, Parker Davis, Paxton Davis, Pace Davis, Justin Greene, Aniya O'Connell, Bentley O'Connell, Addison Peters, Carter Elliott, Holly Elliott, Mona Hille, Karson Hille, Donovan Baucom, Salem Baucom, Noah Baucom, Paige Lewis, Lake Neisen, Avri Warner, Brai Warner, June Lara, Elliott Lara, Kaden Hahn, Adeline Hahn, Etney Hahn, Denver Hahn, Elijah Chapman, Noah Chapman, Titus Chapman, Malachi Chapman, Luke Roossinck, Madison McCarthy, Landon McCarthy, Cristy Roque, Kayla Roque, Savana Roque, Eric Roque and Boston Miller; 2 great, great grandchildren Alli Bowhay and Madi Bowhay. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Dean Decker (Dorothy) in Quincy, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Barbara Langendorf. Donald lived his life to the fullest. He had a fun sense of adventure that led him to moto-x racing, rattlesnake killing, joining a 4-wheel jeep club and parachuting out of planes. He will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit, his strong work ethic, his intense determination and his ability to love others making them feel cherished by him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to First Southern Baptist Church of Gardendale. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

