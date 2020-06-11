Donald Stacy Hunt, 71 of Midland, Texas, passed away on June 9, 2020. A Rosary was held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A viewing/visitation will begin at 12:30 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Services will be at 2:00 pm immediately after viewing at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Don was born on August 31, 1948 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Earl and Lola Hunt. Don joined the Army in 1967 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Don married Lela White in March 1971. Don was very loving, and family was everything to him. Don is survived by Lela, his wife of 49 years; sons, Charles Hunt and wife, Lisa, Jerry Hunt and wife, Mandy, Randy Hunt and wife, Bridgette; and daughter, Katherine Hunt. He had 12 grandchildren, Carly, Tanner, Brylie, Autumn, Mason, Sylas, Noah, Jacob Elsner, Jude, Maggie, Clare, Lily and 2 great grandchildren. Survivors also include brothers, Jerry Dan Hunt, Steven Earl Hunt and sister, Zelda Jones and numerous nieces and nephews, that he loved dearly. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lola Hunt. The family would like to express their gratitude toward Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home Hospice, 808 W Missouri Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.