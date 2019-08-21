Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Stewart "Don" Byerly. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 1:00 PM Hope Lutheran Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Donald "Don" Stewart Byerly, 79, of Midland, TX. passed away peacefully in his home, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held for him on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1:00PM at Hope Lutheran Church in Midland, TX. Don was born on July 22, 1940 to Cletis and Ressie (Hale) Byerly in Crystal City, TX. After graduating from Arlington High School in 1958, Don attended Schreiner University in Kerrville, TX. where he met the love of his life, Evelyn Clara Riesel. After graduating from Schreiner University in 1960, Don and Evelyn went on to marry on September 3, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, TX. Don then continued his academic career in Austin, TX, earning a BBA from The University of Texas in Austin in 1963. During his 6-year stint in the Air Force reserves after college, Don began a successful 29-year management career with Sears Roebuck & Co., which began in Port Arthur, TX, ultimately retiring in 1992 as manager of the Midland Sears store. Given Don's hard working and entrepreneurial spirit, he embarked on another 19-year career working in the residential real estate industry as both an owner and a property manager. While his youngest son was in attendance at Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, Don became a Lee Rebel Fan. To help support the Lee Rebel Booster Club, Don began framing Norm Johnson cartoons, which would appear in the Midland Reporter Telegram each Friday of football season continuing into playoffs. These framed cartoons were then auctioned off at Lee Rebel Booster Club fundraisers. During his leisure time, Don loved to spend time woodworking in his shop, vacationing in Ruidoso, where his creative pieces can be seen as decoration throughout the family condo, watching westerns and playing poker. Don was a wonderful family man who looked forward to visits from his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Byerly; sons, Donald (Wendi a/k/a Breezy) Byerly II of Plano, TX; Lee Erich (Angie) Byerly of Big Spring, TX; grandchildren, Erich, Kaitlyn and Connor Byerly of Big Spring, TX; Caroline and Ethan Byerly of Plano, TX; Chelsea Byerly of Whitney, TX; great-grandchild Autumn Byerly of Whitney, TX; younger brother, Dean (Sheila) Johnson of Arlington, TX; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ressie Johnson; stepfathers, Fred Owens and J.D. Johnson; and older brother, Maurice Byerly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be donated to Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1051 N. Tom Green, Odessa, TX. 79761, or Hope Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 3674, Midland, TX. 79702. The family would like to thank Pastor Becky Hand; Dr. Robert A Vogel; Dr. James Barnett and his PA, Ryan; Chrisel, Avis and Shirley of Visiting Angels; Amanda, Ida, Christina and Christine with Home Hospice; and the firefighters of Fire Station 8. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

