Donald (Donn) Stringer, 83, of Meadowlakes, Texas passed away September 9, 2020. He was born to Burton and Donnie Mae (Brogdon) Stringer on December 12, 1936 in Corsicana, Texas. Donn moved Midland, Texas when he was young and is a proud Bulldog and Midland High School Class of 1956 alumni. He deemed himself as a son of west Texas to represent his fondness of the region he called home. Donn played baseball at Odessa College and later graduated from Eastern New Mexico university with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education from Our Lady of the Lake University. After graduation, Donn took on a more formal role as Mr. Stringer and Coach Stringer embarking on a lifelong career in education. In 1963, he met and married Hazel Robertson, also a coach in Stanton. Coach Stringer taught in many school districts including Stanton, Sanderson, Medina Valley and Mineral Wells. He became known as Superintendent Springer while serving as superintendent of schools for Glasscock ISD in Garden City for over 20-years. He leaves behind generations of former students, teachers, and administrators. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Hazel C. Stringer, of Meadowlakes, Texas, children, Terri Miller, of Carrollton, Texas, Bryan Stringer, of Woodway, Texas, Gregory Vonn Stringer, of Avon, Ohio, Kelli House, of Austin, Texas, seven grandsons, one great-granddaughter, siblings, James Stringer, Burton Stringer, Jr., Thomas Stringer, Alice Mae Sexton, and Donna Faye Whitworth. A memorial gathering will be 2:00-4:00 p.m.. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Putnam Funeral Home Chapel. An online guest registry may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com. Donn's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325)388-0008

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
