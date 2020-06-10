On June 5, 2020, our families bid farewell to a true gentleman. Donald William Gunn was a man of his word, a man of few words, and a man who always found the right words. Don was born November 29, 1936, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to William and Doris Gunn. A New-Englander by birth and temperament, Don was an only child whose father served as president of Smith & Wesson. A life-long learner, Don graduated from Suffield Academy (1954); Colby College, B.S. (1959); University of Maine, M.S. (1961); and University of Washington, PhD. (1965). Don married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Anne, in 1961. Three sons blessed their 50 year union: Jim, Scott, and Todd, each of whom Don adored. As a newly minted PhD, Don planned to become a geology professor, but Exxon - then Humble Oil - intervened, and hired him away from academia. During his 30 year career with Exxon, Don was sent to Burbank, Rio de Janero, Midland, and Houston, overseeing international drilling. A respected senior professional geologist, Don was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, as well as West Texas and New Mexico Geological Societies. How to describe this remarkable man? His was a life well lived. Don was thoughtful, generous, deliberate, daring. He explored the ocean depths in two-man submarines as a geologist and soared the skies as a pilot in his free time. Don was a talented woodworker who built tables, cabinets, and cat-houses. He played hockey and the piano; he listened more than he spoke. Don loved good meal, a workout with his gym buddies, a bouquet of roses, and animals -especially cats. His beloved wife, Dolores, passed away in January 2011 after a lengthy illness, with Don always by her side. In 2012, Don met his second life partner, Hettie Tetzlaff; together, they created a life of second chances, exploring the world, and sharing many happy times, together. Don is survived by his loving and devoted partner, Hettie Tetzlaff; his three sons, James, Scott, and Todd; his granddaughter, Heidi; great-grandson, Collin; his Aunt Phyllis; and Hettie's children, their spouses, and grandchildren. His friends, family, neighbors, and "the circle of eight" will miss him very much. Services will be held Tuesday June 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble, TX, with graveside burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA or the Salvation Army.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store