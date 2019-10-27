Donna Ann Compton Burton, 65, of Midland, passed away on October 23, in Midland. . A viewing will be held on Monday, October 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 10:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home, with Jerry Murphy officiating. A burial will take place on Wednesday, October 30, at 3:00 p.m. in Yancey, Texas. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019