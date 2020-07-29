Donna Bouldin, 70, Midland. On July 22, 2020 Donna Bouldin was privileged to depart her earthen vessel to abide in the presence of her savior, Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland. Donna Clarice Clark was born on October 2, 1949 in Amherst, Texas. She was the first of two children born to Don & Lucille (Polly) Clark. She grew up in the Lubbock and Midland, Texas areas. She graduated from Midland High School in 1968. Shortly after high school, she married Ronald (Ron) Bouldin. They had two children; Jenny and John Michael Bouldin. Donna raised her children in Midland and worked several jobs. She worked for Dr. Gooch, and then at St. Ann's Catholic Church as a bookkeeper. Later she went to work for Casa de Amigo's helping in their accounting department. She was a hard worker, and taught herself many of the skills she used in her careers. Donna was blessed with 5 grandchildren. They were her life and they brought her so much joy! Just like her mother, you couldn't help but to love her and laugh with Donna! She was bright, joyful, loving, and very comical. You never knew what she may say or do! You always knew the stories she told about the escapades in her life, whether with her brother, mother, kids, or whomever would end up in a big hearty laugh! She truly had a way of reaching people. Her advice to us may be to genuinely do these things: love, laugh and live every day. Those left here to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jenny Bouldin & fiancé Robert Walker III; and her son, Michael & wife Kelly Bouldin. Her 5 grandchildren, Jonathan (Tyler) and wife Gemma Priddy, Austin Priddy, Branden Priddy, Paige Bouldin-Harrison and husband Chandler, and Layton Bouldin. A sister-in-law, Barbara Clark; and her niece and family, Tracy & husband Corey Butler, Jordan, Alexis & Addison. A special friend of the family, David Watson. She was preceded into eternal life by her father, Don Clark, brother, Phillip Clark in October 2015, and her mother, Polly Clark in October 2019. Just as Polly took a big piece of Donna's heart with her, now Donna has done likewise. She will be greatly missed by her family. So, when you are having a rough day remember this: Donna is back together with her family and many more loved ones all rejoicing and having a good time in one big heavenly place. Let that lift your spirit and bring a smile to your face! Flowers may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church in Midland, Texas or Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.