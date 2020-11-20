Donna Jean Marshall Pollard, resident of Midland, Texas, peacefully passed away at the age of 83 on November 14, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ernest and Ethelyn Marshall. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dee Clayton Pollard; her three children: Ricci Ivers Casserly and her husband Edward, their children Alex, Evan, and Bridget; Terrance Noel Ivers and his wife Mary, their children Lindsey, Steven, Kevin, and Ashley; Kimberly Ann Calderon and her husband Ernesto, their daughter Isabelle Rose and his children Ernie, Devon, Justin, and Daniella; and several great-grandchildren. Born on September 25th, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri, Donna and her family moved to Houston when she was 4 years old. In 1955, she graduated from Incarnate Word Academy where she was recognized as a beauty queen. She worked for Foley's Department Store in downtown Houston for 10 years. There she met and married, Paul Rosenfeld, and the couple moved to Woodland Hills, California. Paul passed away in 1973 and she moved back to Texas and lived in Pasadena to be close to her parents. She met and married Clayton Pollard in 1976. In 1977, Clayton's job with Shell Pipeline, transferred the family to Midland, Texas. During her active life, Donna owned her own interior design business, managed the temporary staffing businesses of Kelly Services and Temp Time and also owned, Critter Nanny, a pet sitting service. Donna was a fashionista and collector of curios. She always dressed in style and her home was immaculate and always welcome to guests. She was also an accomplished cook and baker, which Clayton states is why he married her. Her homemade banana pudding was among her grandchildren's favorite recipes. Throughout her lifetime, Donna had a tireless love for all animals and owned many cats, dogs, birds and turtles. The joy of Donna and Clayton's later life, was their youngest granddaughter, Isabelle, who they helped care for from the age of 2 months until she could drive. They were very active in her life, enjoying her activities and also participating in the PTA. For 2 years, they helped organize and run the book fair at Washington Elementary. The family would like to thank the angels at Midland Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Midland, Hospitalists, Dr. McKenna and Dr. Vogel for the care of our Mother, wife and Grandmother. Services will be at Forest Park Cemetery in Houston, Texas at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Midland Memorial Hospital Foundation, Hospice of Midland or the Midland Humane Coalition.



