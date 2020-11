Donna Jean Pollard, 83, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Midland, TX. She is survived by her spouse Dee Clayton Pollard; three children, Terri Ivers (Mary), Ricci Caserly (Edward), and Kimberley Caldron (Ernesto); and seven grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Leila Marshall. There are no services scheduled at this time.



