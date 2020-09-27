Donna Shirlene Finn, 66, of Midland, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Donna was born on July 28, 1954 to Shirley and Walter Hamilton in San Angelo, TX. She was a kind and compassionate woman that always carried a beautiful smile when she walked into a room. Donna never met a stranger; with an exuberant spirit she was always surrounded by amazing friends. She had an adventurous love to water ski and could slalom as if no one was watching, engaging the sibling vying as a reminder of being older, and had a fascinating way of enticing others to try different foods or hobbies. Donna had a passion for the Dallas Cowboys football team. She enjoyed watching Lifetime and the ID channel. Graduating with a certification in nursing, furthering her career for numerous years as a RN at Midland Memorial Hospital. Although her experiences can only be shared between patients that were impacted by her, that nourishment continued on while caring for her mother during her illness after her father's passing. She extended this mother figure to many of her children's friends, morally loving them for each were worthy in her eyes and this created a strong family bond within. The greatest joy of all to Donna was being known as "Meme"; a grandmother who plays on the ground with her littles regardless of any limitation, traveling around town, and gathering with family to see all the chaos her grandbabies sparked in her kids had finally back fired. This candy giving, sneaky teaching, 'annoy your parent' approved grandma never missed an opportunity to be a part of any child's life. Donna held dear every second she spent with family and friends. She is survived by her two sons Thomas(Beth) & Dennis Finn(Alyssa) of Midland, sister, Kim Carter of Fredericksburg, TX; brother, Walt Hamilton(Lexa) of Katy, TX; aunt, Barbara Welch; uncle, Robert Young; nieces and nephews, Amanda Gray (Alec), Derek Gray (Sadie) of Midland, Kevin Carter(Courtney) of Uvalde, Sarah Taylor(Jarred) of The Woodlands, Shelby Hamilton, Karli Hamilton, and Bryce Hamilton, all of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Paxton Finn, Rhett Finn, Austin Finn Carson Chastain, and Ford Cochran of Midland, numerous extended grandchildren and children that she took care of and who took care of her as well. She is preceded in death by her mother & father, Shirley & Walter "Don" Hamilton; also, brother-in-law, Gilbert Carter. The family wants to extend a gratitude of appreciation to the caretakers through her times of obstacles, Elaine Barnes her lifelong friend who shared many memories and withstood every effort to be there for Donna. The family suggests in place of flowers that donations be sent to PBRC Permian Basin Rehab Center, in honor of Donna's life to carry on her legacy of care. The PBRC website is http://pbrehab.org/donate/
or contact them by (432) 332-8244 for 'ways to give'. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
.